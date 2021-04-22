The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team returns to Columbus Saturday for a matchup against unranked Penn State.

In their first meeting of the season, Penn State (3-6) defeated No. 20 Ohio State (4-5) by a score of 15-13. With a win, Ohio State would secure the third seed heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

Penn State has struggled recently, losing four of its last six games.

However, the Nittany Lions enter Saturday’s contest off of a 14-13 overtime win against Michigan April 16.

Ohio State is coming off a loss to unbeaten No. 1 Maryland 18-8.

Going into Saturday’s matchup it will be imperative that the Buckeyes cover graduate attackman Mac O’Keefe. The Penn State attackman is widely considered the best shooter in college lacrosse and just passed former Duke attackman Justin Guterding for the most goals in Division I college lacrosse history.

O’Keefe was also able to score six goals and record two assists against Michigan, earning him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Junior attackman Jack Myers has continued his impressive play for the Buckeyes, leading the team with 27 goals on the season.

In goal, both teams possess quality goalkeepers.

Graduate goalie Alec Van de Bovenkamp has played fantastic since his first start in Week 3. Graduate goalie Colby Kneese has also lived up to expectations for the Nittany Lions. The Texas native has the experience necessary to lead his defense through this high pressure game.

Ohio State will take on Penn State at 4 p.m. at Ohio Stadium where limited fan attendance is allowed.