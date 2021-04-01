The Ohio State men’s volleyball team will attempt to close its regular season with a pair of wins on the road as they take on Quincy in a two-game series.

The Buckeyes (8-8) are the favorite on paper as the Hawks (4-11) have struggled to get things going offensively this year, winning just seven sets in their last 12 matches combined. Despite this, Ohio State head coach Kevin Burch said that his focus remains on performing well and improving, regardless of the opponent.

“I don’t look at it as an opportunity to beat Quincy again, but I do look at it as an opportunity to get better,” Burch said. “If we can continue to get better defensively, it’s really going to separate us from everyone else and give us a chance to move forward against better teams.”

Although the two teams have faced off 19 times since their first match in 2011, Quincy has yet to knock off the Buckeyes. Sophomore middle blocker Samuel Clark said he knows that the series has much more on the line than just keeping the win streak against the Hawks alive.

“It could be the difference between us playing home or away in the playoffs,” Clark said. “It’s just all about getting that feeling of playing at home because you just love to play where you live.”

In their first meetings, the Buckeyes were flawless in their series sweep of Quincy, winning both matches 3-0. Burch said that coming out of a successful series, he wants to push his team further by improving defensively.

Ohio State has out-dug its opponents on the season, averaging 8.37 digs pers set. However, Burch said that individual improvements from players like sophomore setter Michael Wright have greatly improved the team’s defense.

Wright finished the series against Lindenwood with a combined 11 digs and 76 assists, an improvement on his season averages in both categories.

“He’s an incredibly athletic player, and he’s done a great job with just trying to get better every week,” Burch said. “He’s done a remarkable job of keeping things simple and has shown improvement defensively every day.”

In order to show the improvement Burch said he wants to, the Buckeyes will have to find a way to shut down senior opposite hitter Omari Wheeler. The Las Vegas, Nevada, native averages 3.35 kills per set.

“He’s been a strong offensive weapon for them for a long time,” Burch said. “It’s going to be a lot about when he is in those one-on-one situations, how well we are able to pick up the block and get some digs in the back row.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been leaning heavily on freshman outside hitter Sotiris Siapanis as he has heated up late in the season. Burch said that while he is a young player, he has a lot of experience that is really coming through as he gets more comfortable.

Siapanis is now second in the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association in kills per set, averaging 4.00 on the season. He is also third in hitting percentage with .390.

Clark said that he feels the team is coming together and feeding off of each other’s energy now more than any other time this season. He said that the team has been working harder this week than he has ever seen them work.

Heading into their last regular season series, Clark said that he wants to show everyone how hard they are working.

“I think it’s important that we just keep working hard and treat it like any other match,” Clark said. “When we go in there, we want to put on a show, not just win.”

The Buckeyes take on the Hawks Friday and Saturday in Quincy, Illinois.