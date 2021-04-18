Sarah Szilagy, Owen Milnes, Max Garrison and Paige Cirtwill contributed reporting.

Despite university, state, local and federal COVID-19 guidelines, about a thousand Ohio State students flocked to Chittenden Avenue Saturday for an evening that resulted in several flipped cars and Columbus Police helicopters being called in — but police made no arrests.

Students gathered on Chittenden Avenue between High and Summit Streets following the Spring Game Saturday. The area, where many students live off campus, is known for its annual spring “Chitt Fest” and fall “Chitt Show” block parties.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in a statement that the university is working with police to identify students who participated and called the destruction “unacceptable.”

“In a normal year, such behavior is appalling and dangerous. In a pandemic, the risk is even higher. Students should not be gathering in large groups and should be wearing masks and maintaining physical distance,” Johnson said.

One Lantern reporter saw at least seven cars flipped and heard police loudspeaker calls to disperse the crowd.

A Columbus Police dispatcher said multiple units were called to the area of Chittenden and Indianola Avenues at about 10:45 p.m., but no arrests were made. Columbus Police public information officer Sgt. James Fuqua did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the time of publication.

The party came two days after Gov. Mike DeWine announced Franklin County returned to the highest COVID-19 advisory level due to increased emergency room outpatient visits and hospitalizations. There were 1,830 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County between April 5-12, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson said anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.