Editor’s note: Mariyam Muhammad is a member of the Muslim Students’ Association.

With Ramadan beginning Tuesday, Muslim students at Ohio State said they are excited for the month of fasting, prayer, reflection and generosity — but with classes and finals on the way, they are finding accommodations and still celebrating the holy month.

More than 1.8 billion Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, from this Tuesday to May 12, according to the Pew Research Center. Khalid Dada, co-president of the Muslim Students’ Association and a second-year in university exploration, said Muslims use this month as a time to reflect upon faith and to spend time with others — specifically through abstaining from food, drink, wrongdoings and temptations from sunrise to sunset.

“I’ve always loved the sense of community during this month,” Dada said. “It can be a struggle to adapt to the fasting, but when you’re around people for iftar, it’s just good vibes. My favorite part would be Taraweeh prayer because you feel this sense of like, ‘Wow, this is real.’”

Iftar is the fast-breaking meal at sunset, and there is also a meal right before sunrise called suhoor. Taraweeh — meaning to “rest and relax” in Arabic — is an optional prayer performed at night after the five daily obligatory prayers during Ramadan, meant to amplify the sense of individual spirituality.

Ohio State’s finals week falls in the middle of Ramadan — April 26-30. Amina Basharat, co-president of the Muslim Students’ Association and a third-year in political science and international studies, said the key to fasting while studying is time management. She said it can be hard to find motivation and maintain a work ethic without eating.

“It’s such an important month for us in terms of getting in touch with our religion and faith, but you have to balance all the weight of school. You don’t want either of those to slip,” Basharat said. “It’s all about taking a few moments to boost your spirituality all while managing your schoolwork.”

Muslim students can request accommodations from their professors to take their exams past sundown at Ohio State’s Testing Center. Even though the center is only open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-11:10 a.m., Kadia Hufford, interim manager of the Testing Center, said the center can work with students by appointment if they need to take the exam after sundown.

“If a student comes to our center, they would have to work with their professor to get the exam over to us and get an ‘OK’ from the professor,” Hufford said. “Students would have to let us know 48 hours in advance.”

Basharat said the accommodations enable Muslim students to practice their faith during the day on an empty stomach, then focus on their studies with a full belly after sunset.

For Muslim students seeking halal — meaning “permissible” in Arabic, like meat that is prepared according to Islamic law — dining options, the Muslim Students’ Association worked with Dining Services to provide food and resources during Ramadan, Zia Ahmed, senior director of dining services, said in an email. There will be expanded halal options, including reheatable meals, salads and entrees and shelf-stable breakfast items for suhoor.

Basharat said at dining locations across campus, packaged dates and water will be available for pickup at the Ohio Union, Traditions at Scott and Kennedy, and Curl Market for students to eat to break their fast.

Students in need of food can order from Buckeye Food Alliance or contact the Office of Student Life Student Advocacy Center, as they provide free meals for students year-round, Basharat said. The Muslim Students’ Association will also host communal iftars and prayer with social distancing — with up to 40 people — at the Union on Wednesdays and Fridays until April 30, Basharat said.

“People crave social interaction during this month and they’re not with their families and it’s hard because of the pandemic,” Basharat said.

In the spirit of generosity during Ramadan, Dada said members of the Muslim Students’ Association will collectively donate on the ShareTheMeal app to provide meals for children in need throughout the month. ShareTheMeal is an initiative of the United Nations World Food Program and the world’s largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger.

The Muslim Student Association will host events in person and over Zoom to celebrate Ramadan during its first week:

Tuesday from 6-7 p.m.: Calligraphy workshop with Omar Dahshi and MindVersity

Thursday at 6:15 p.m.: Ramadan Goals and Spirituality halaqa with Anse Tamara Gray

Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight: Camping Out on the Oval

Basharat and Dada said any student with questions or concerns can email msa.ohiostate@gmail.com.