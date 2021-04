The United Dairy Farmers near the Ohio Union was robbed Friday afternoon, prompting a neighborhood safety notice Friday night.

An employee stopped two male suspects outside of the UDF at North High Street and East 12th Avenue at about 2 p.m., according to the notice. Reports indicate one suspect pointed a gun at the employee before the two fled eastbound.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.