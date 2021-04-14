Overcoming operation challenges and relocating, a local gallery aims to serve a larger purpose within the Columbus art community.

After nine years of business, No Place Gallery was faced with a difficult decision. After being displaced from his longtime space in Marion Village, James McDevitt-Stredney, director of the contemporary gallery, said he passionately sought to keep the spirit of No Place Gallery alive.

With community support, No Place found a new home in the heart of downtown, revitalizing the art scene. McDevitt-Stredney said the new location is important in pursuing the niche downtown gallery scene as a lot of galleries in the city tend to be shut down and turned into bars, restaurants or other businesses.

“Downtown has very few independent galleries, and Gay Street is one of the busiest streets downtown with an actual nightlife,” McDevitt-Stredney said.

McDevitt-Stredney, a 2012 Columbus College of Art and Design graduate, worked in construction beginning in 2015, which was what he said got him interested in building art spaces. He said he soon decided to stop creating his own artwork and start hosting art shows.

Prior to becoming a gallery, No Place was a “do-it-together” studio space for McDevitt-Stredney’s friends and local artists. According to the gallery website, the name “No Place” came from a sign that once hung over the door of their Front Street location, which read, “No place like home.”

McDevitt-Stredney said the transition from studio to gallery space occurred in 2015. The gallery announced its original location closing in a press release Feb. 1, 2020.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share this news. This will be the last month that No Place will be located at 1164 S. Front St.,” the press release states.

In addition to showcasing local artists, McDevitt-Stredney said No Place has hosted multiple national and international exhibits over the years. He said these artists are people that he knows through connections in the contemporary art community, as well as people he came to know by researching and discovering new artists in the contemporary scene.

McDevitt-Stredney said longtime friends of the gallery and the contemporary art community were paramount in keeping the spirit of No Place alive while they were closed. In addition to offering verbal support, the community donated money to the gallery through a GoFundMe page.

“I’ve had so much support physically, spiritually, mentally and emotionally from the community, and I’m incredibly thankful for their generosity,” McDevitt-Stredney said.

Almost two months after its initial press release, No Place revealed its new location in a Facebook post March 29.

“No Place is pleased to announce our new location, 1 East Gay St.,” the post states. “Thank you to everyone who contributed and made this possible.”

Nick Weitzel, close associate and friend of the gallery, said the cutting-edge work that No Place offers to a nearly vacant gallery scene is what makes the space so special.

“No Place brings a different voice to the Columbus art scene that would be a shame to lose,” Weitzel said.

Weitzel also said the gallery’s platform has provided artists with the opportunity to expand their reach and further their creative endeavors.

The new location was constructed out of recycled studs and materials from the previous space, along with new drywall and lighting. McDevitt-Stredney said No Place’s concept will not only be limited to the gallery space, and that he also plans to expand the platform in the future.

“Beyond this, I see myself establishing a bigger space to host more shows in the future,” McDevitt-Stredney said.

For more information on No Place Gallery’s upcoming exhibitions, visit the gallery’s website, Facebook and Instagram page.