Students living in residence halls will be able to move out as soon as Saturday.

In an email sent out to on-campus students Friday, University Housing announced students will be able to sign up for a one-hour time slot and will have until May 1 to move out. The move out process will look similar to previous semesters, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said, with some changes to accommodate COVID-19 guidelines.

“Families are asked to not enter the building and, instead, pick up their students at the scheduled time,” the email states. “We also ask that your move-out be completed within 60 minutes of your scheduled time in order to accommodate your fellow Buckeyes.”

Although move out can begin as early as Saturday, the university expects most students will move out around April 23, following the last day of classes. Students will be required to continue getting twice weekly COVID-19 tests until they move out and are encouraged to get their final test 24-48 hours before they leave to receive their results before heading to summer residences, Isaacs said.

“What we’re trying to do is keep COVID from spreading into the communities,” Isaacs said.

The university also urges students to get the COVID-19 vaccine before returning home, Isaacs said.

“Any student who will be unable to get their second dose in Columbus is encouraged to choose the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” the email states. “If the one-dose option is not available, please check with the local vaccine providers at your summer destination before getting your first dose to make sure you are able to schedule your second dose there.”

Gov. Mike DeWine announced April 1 that starting this week, all college students in Ohio will have access to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in order to fully vaccinate students before the end of the semester. The university also announced that starting Monday, the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State will reserve 25 percent of its vaccine doses for students, faculty and staff.

Students can schedule vaccination appointments at the Schottenstein Center in MyChart.

Students who need to remain on campus beyond May 1 can submit a petition through the housing portal, according to the email. Approved students will need to move to a designated residence hall May 1 and will be charged a $35 per-day late fee.