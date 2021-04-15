Ohio State student Hunter Mattin pled not guilty Thursday to one count of aggravated burglary after entering Columbus Police headquarters and allegedly assaulting Police Sgt. James Coleman.

Mattin posted bond before his arraignment, according to court documents. As conditions of his $10,000 — of which he had to pay $1,000 — Mattin cannot access firearms or ammunition, must stay away from prosecuting witnesses and is instructed to not commit any violent acts.

On Tuesday, Mattin, a second-year in public policy, was arrested near the end of a demonstration downtown to protest the recent shooting of Black people across the U.S., including the killing of Daunte Wright Sunday near Minneapolis. Some protesters entered Columbus Police Headquarters, which was locked with handcuffs, around 9:20 p.m.

Police inside the building used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Coleman’s body camera footage, presented at a Wednesday press conference, shows Mattin hitting Coleman with a club after being told to get out of the building.

Sgt. James Fuqua, Columbus Police information officer, said Coleman was taken to the hospital Tuesday night for mouth injuries. His current condition has not yet been disclosed.

Aggravated burglary is a first-degree felony that can carry a penalty of up to 11 years in prison or a $20,000 fine.

Mattin’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23 at 9 a.m.

Sarah Szilagy contributed reporting.

Correction: A previous headline stated Mattin pled not guilty to aggravated assault during a Monday protest, rather than aggravated burglary during a Tuesday protest. The article also stated the maximum prison sentence was 10 years instead of 11 years. The article has been edited to reflect these changes.