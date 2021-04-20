One person not affiliated with Ohio State was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near Ohio State’s campus.

Police responded to a 3:38 a.m. call reporting a shooting in an apartment building parking lot near East 15th Avenue and North Fourth Street, according to Columbus Police dispatch.

The victim was taken to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State where he was pronounced dead at 5:36 a.m.

The shooting prompted a neighborhood safety notice Tuesday morning.

Police are actively investigating the incident and have increased presence in the area, according to the safety notice.

Suspect details are limited. Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was updated at 9 a.m. to include that the victim was not affiliated with Ohio State and the information about the neighborhood safety notice.