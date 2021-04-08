The Out of the Darkness Campus Walk with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention returns virtually to Ohio State this weekend to raise funds and educate about suicide prevention.

Registration for the walk closes Friday at noon and can be found on Ohio State’s event page on the foundation’s website. Although the walk ends Sunday, people can donate until June 30. Laura Lewis, associate director of Ohio State’s Suicide Prevention Program, said the walk is meant to support those struggling with suicidal thoughts and raise funds for prevention resources.

“It is one opportunity this semester for people to join forces, and even if we can’t do it in person and we can’t necessarily walk down the same road, the very act of unifying over this mission is powerful,” Lewis said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 45,511 people died by suicide in 2018, making it the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. In a June 2020 CDC survey of 5,412 adults, more than a quarter of adults aged 18-24 reported seriously considering suicide in the past month.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for adults aged 18-24 in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Lewis said the distance of the walk is determined by each participant, but all participants must use the Nike Run Club app to track their distances. Lewis said the walk has been added to the app under the “challenges” section, titled “Out of the Darkness Campus Walk OSU.” Detailed instructions about using the Nike Run Club app for the walk are on the Prevention Program website.

According to the foundation website, there is no registration fee and donations are not required to participate in the walk. People can also donate to the fundraiser without participating.

The first Out of the Darkness Campus Walk at Ohio State was held virtually and participants from the university raised $29,000, the fourth-highest amount by a university in the nation, Lewis said. Ohio State does not receive any funds raised by the walk, but Lewis said the university benefits from the resources the foundation offers — such as funding research into suicide prevention and education programs about risk factors and warning signs.

At the time of publication, the fundraiser has raised $10,332 of its $15,000 goal.

Other than the walk, Lewis said the weekend will feature events to raise awareness about mental health, educate about the prevalence of suicide and on helping those who have suicidal thoughts. Participants can register online on Saturday for a REACHOut session, a virtual 75-minute educational session about suicide prevention.

Madison Imbus, a peer education leader with the Suicide Prevention Program, said in an email she also recommends attending a REACH training, a 90-minute in-person training session about suicide prevention, effective and empathetic communication about suicide and helping suicidal people receive treatment.

“It’s always good to know what to look for and to be aware of resources available in case you or someone you know needs them,” Imbus, a fourth-year in health sciences, said.

The pandemic has created many challenges for people and their mental health, Lewis said. She said the walk is a way to let people struggling with mental health issues and suicidal ideation know that there is support at Ohio State.

Imbus said it is important for people to particpate in the walk to show support for those who have been affected by suicide.

“Almost everyone has been affected by suicide in some way, shape or form,” Imbus said. “If not for yourself, go for someone you know or even those you don’t. You may not always know what someone is going through.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts or ideation, there are resources available.

Hotlines:

National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline: 614-221-5445

The Trevor Project 24/7 LGBTQ Suicide Hotline: 866-488-7386

Ohio State Counseling and Consultation Services After Hours: 614-292-5766, option 2

Text Lines:

National 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 24/7 Crisis Text Line: Text “4HOPE” to 741-741

The Trevor Project LGBTQ Suicide Prevention 24/7 Text Line: Text “START” to 678-678

Online Chats: