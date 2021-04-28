Ohio State’s most stacked position group will be a little less talented come fall.

Multiple reports said junior wide receiver Jameson Williams has entered his name into the transfer portal. Williams, a four-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, started alongside senior wide receiver Chris Olave and junior wideout Garrett Wilson in 2020.

In two seasons with the Buckeyes, Williams hauled in 15 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns — most notably a 45-yard touchdown against Clemson in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Among one of the most talented rooms at Ohio State, Williams was competing for playing time against young wide receivers such as sophomores Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming.