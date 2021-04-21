As Justin Fields has processed through the NFL draft process, it was revealed Wednesday that the former Ohio State quarterback has told teams that he has been managing epilepsy — a neurological condition that causes seizures.

According to NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, NFL teams became aware of Fields’ condition during the pre-draft process. Despite being diagnosed at a young age, Fields is expected to grow out of the condition, as other members of his family have, and has seen his symptoms lessen in recent years.

Justin’s health, toughness and work ethic have never been an issue and I am incredibly proud of his professionalism and the character he displays on and off the field. The fact that he never missed a game at Ohio State speaks volumes about how he takes care of himself. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 21, 2021

Fields would not be the first professional football player to have the neurological disorder, Pelissero said. Hall of Fame offensive guard Alan Faneca played 13 seasons in the NFL while taking medication to control seizures.

Fields is projected to be selected early in the first round of the NFL draft April 29.

