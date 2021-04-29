When Michigan junior catcher Hannah Carson grounded the second pitch of her first-inning at-bat to center field, Meggie Otte got excited when she saw Lexie Blair round third base.

Upon scooping the ball from the outfield grass, Otte had the chance to complete her favorite play — an outfield assist.

“I love to throw people out so much, so when that ball was hit to me I was like, ‘This is my chance,’” Otte said. “Especially because no one had scored yet, so I was just so excited to be able to do that, especially against Michigan.”

The junior outfielder fired home to sophomore Sam Hackenbracht behind the plate, beating Blair as she reached the right-handed batter’s box, and the tag was applied for the out.

Otte wasn’t finished. The left-handed hitter connected with the game-tying, two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Buckeyes eventually won the game 3-2 for their fourth win over the Wolverines in as many seasons.

“It was so important to me because I was born and raised a Buckeye, so I know that team up north is the best game of the year,” Otte said. “So coming in, I’m so pumped and so ready. That game right there, winning that game meant so much.”

Head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said Otte routinely practices outfield assists during the week, and executing the play excited not only her, but her Buckeyes teammates as well.

Sophomore designated player Taylor Pack watched both plays unfold from the dugout, and both looked just like how Otte practiced them.

“Meggie Otte’s arm has always been hot and always will be hot; it’s a missile,” Pack said. “Meggie Otte has power. In practice, you should see her hit the ball — jaws drop. Meggie Otte is always swinging, so I think with her at the plate, there’s something always bound to happen.”

Of late, Otte has made things happen in whatever spot she’s slotted in the Buckeyes’ batting order. The left-handed bat went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in their 4-1 loss April 16 to begin the series at Indiana, then finished that weekend twice hitting No. 9 and then once at No. 8.

After returning to the middle of the order for the first two games versus Rutgers last weekend, Otte collected three more hits, driving in four runs in Game 1 Friday after blasting a two-run home run and pushing two more across on a single.

“I think with Meggie, it’s all about how she can help the team,” graduate infielder Carley Gaskill said. “I think mentally it definitely has catapulted her to continue swinging the bat hard, barreling up balls. It just sets up everybody else. I think she is settling in more than changing anything. I think it’s been really cool to watch.”

Otte then returned to the leadoff spot for the final two games against the Scarlet Knights, and her lone hit came Sunday during the resumption of Saturday’s ballgame, helping sway the score back in Ohio State’s favor.

The Buckeyes loaded the bases with one out as Otte dug into the plate, then sent the first pitch she saw the other way to left-center field, plating the two go-ahead runs as Ohio State completed the comeback victory, winning 13-5.

For the East Sparta, Ohio, native, this year presents the first opportunity for her to play a full season in scarlet and gray. Otte missed 11 games due to injury in April 2019, then the COVID-19 pandemic cut her second year as a Buckeye short after 18 games.

Otte’s 104 at-bats lead Ohio State this season, her 21 RBIs are tied for second most on the team and her 26 hits are tied for third most. Now with a full opportunity to contribute, Otte said she’s cherishing every moment she can to come up for her team.

“It’s honestly just the best feeling ever to be able to put that uniform on every day and to take so much pride,” Otte said. “I honestly take so much pride in it because I love my team so much and I love the chemistry we have, especially this year. When we have that energy, we do great. I just love our team so much. To be able to show up everyday with that team is just the best feeling ever.”