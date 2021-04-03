After having to sit out of the postseason due to a self-imposed ban, the Buckeyes’ journey back to championship contention will be without its most accomplished player.

Junior forward Dorka Juhasz announced Saturday that she will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Juhasz made the All-Big Ten team on two occasions, and she led the Buckeyes in rebounding all three seasons with the team.

In the 2020-21 season, the Hungary native averaged 14.6 points to go along with 11.1 rebounds per game.

Juhasz started in 73 of the 75 games she played as a Buckeye.