Ohio State women’s soccer will take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan, for the final game of the regular season Saturday.

The Buckeyes (5-1-3) currently hold a three-game win streak after last week’s victory over Northwestern. Freshman midfielder Kine Flotre scored an unassisted goal in the first 10 minutes, a performance that earned her the title of Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week.

Michigan State (1-8-1) has lost its last eight games. Recently, Indiana beat the Spartans 2-1, with sophomore forward Sydney Kloosterman scoring Michigan State’s lone goal.

Saturday will serve as the Spartan’s senior day, with midfielders Danielle Stephan and Gabriala Jodzis, forwards Alex Thomas and Michelle Herring, defender Athena Biondi and goalkeeper Devin Jaqua being honored.

After the completion of Saturday’s games, the Big Ten will set rankings, matchups and schedules for the conference tournament. Ohio State is projected to finish fifth in the conference overall, while the Spartans sit in second to last place.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at DeMartin Stadium. It will be live-streamed on BTN+.