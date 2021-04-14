Hungry for a win after their season ended early due to COVID-19 cancellations, the Buckeyes square off against Missouri Thursday at noon in Omaha, Nebraska, in the second round in the NCAA Tournament after they received the No. 9 seed.

Despite an unprecedented spring season with a new coaching staff, the Buckeyes qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 under head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg. Oldenburg’s appearance in the NCAA Tournament will make Ohio State history, as she is the only head coach to earn an appearance during their first year of coaching.

“I think they were relieved in a way, excited and just looking forward to the opportunity to continue to play this year,” Oldenburg said. “I think not knowing what to expect with a 40 to 48 team tournament instead of 64, you’re not quite sure you punch your ticket, unless you win the conference.”

The Buckeyes have had to face several unknowns this season, with it ending earlier than planned due to the cancellation of their season-ending series against Indiana.

Yet the involvement from each player to continue to work hard in practices and train together will be a strength coming into the second round of the tournament, Oldenburg said.

“It’s a little bit weird not knowing who your first-round opponents are. This is the second round for us, but who that first match is going to be against, you know a normal year you have your opponent you’re scouting them you’re diving into them,” Oldenburg said. “But I just liked that we had the chance to work on us and just spend time on what they felt like they needed to get better at.”

The Buckeyes have been working on creating situations during practices that aren’t perfect and then working around them without a system of swinging and setting, sophomore librero Kylie Murr said.

“I think we are very frustrating for other teams because we don’t let a lot of balls drop, so I think our defense and just our grit and strength — we’ve been in a lot of five setters at that pressure so I think we’ll use that to our advantage,” Murr said.

The Buckeyes will play Missouri in the second-round matchup, after the Tigers swept South Dakota in the first round (25-21, 25-17, 25-15). Senior outside hitter Kylie Deberg collected a match-high 16 kills and two aces, Deberg became the third Tiger ever to record 150 career aces.

Missouri has a trio of tigers that were named All-SEC in 2020-21. Earning the honors were sophomore outside hitter Anna Dixon and Deberg, joined with redshirt junior setter Andrea Fuentes. The Tigers have made their 17th appearance in the NCAA championship with two Sweet 16 appearances.

“They’re hungry for more trying to take their team to a different level,” Oldenburg said. “I’m excited for what this could be. Again, I feel like on paper if we play the way we should we have the opportunity to come on top, but we got to play and we got to play at a high level against Missouri.”

A trio of Buckeyes earned AVCA All-Northeast Regional honors, with freshman opposite hitter Emily Londot collecting Northeast Region Freshman of the Year, freshman middle blocker Rylee Rader and sophomore setter Mac Podraza joining on the regional team.

Oldenburg was named Big Ten Coach of the Year by the league’s coaches and media, becoming the second Ohio State coach to achieve the honor after Jim Stone did three times.

With a 14.20 kills per set, Ohio State ranks 14th among Division I statistical leaders and averages 13.07 assists per set to check in at No. 18 nationally. The Big Ten led all conferences with six teams qualifying. The Buckeyes are joined with Wisconsin, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Minnesota.

The match will begin Thursday at noon and can be seen on ESPN3.