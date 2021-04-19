After advancing into the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016, the Ohio State women’s volleyball team’s run came to a sour end.

In just the fourth meeting between the Buckeyes and the Gators, the No. 9 Buckeyes (16-3) lost to No. 8 Florida (20-3) in four sets. Despite the loss, the Buckeyes’ fought long and hard in each set to keep their competition on their toes by claiming the third set.

“I think just this pandemic we’ve kind of had to learn to treat everyday like it’s your last,” sophomore libero Kylie Murr said. “I think something we can take into next season, even though things won’t be as shaky and unpredictable, that we can still treat every practice and every match like it’s the last one we’re going to get.”

The Buckeyes fell in the first two sets to the Gators with redshirt junior outside hitter T’ara Ceasar playing at a high level, recording a double-double with 17 kills and 11 digs. Junior outside hitter Thayer Hall followed behind adding 11 more kills and six digs on defense, while junior setter Marlie Monserez had a .538 hitting percentage.

“Florida was just very good, very athletic,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said. “They came out firing on all cylinders, and you know i think the nerves of the moment may have got to us a little bit, but our team fought hard like they have done all year and they’ve never quit.”

Although the Buckeyes had out-killed the Gators 58-53, the Gators recorded 17 blocks and held a .236 hitting percentage.

Despite the loss on the court, two Buckeyes recorded double-doubles. Big Ten Freshman of the Year and opposite hitter Emily Londot led her team with 19 kills and 11 digs, while sophomore outside hitter Gabby Gonzales followed with 12 kills and 11 digs. Senior defensive specialist Hannah Gruensfelder and Murr both dug 17 balls each.

With a young team and several returning players for next season to occur in the fall, the Buckeyes will use these next couple weeks to decompress and be with their families, Oldenburg said.

“They’re gonna take a lot from this experience, but especially this match and so when we’re in it again, because we’re gonna be with the talent we have, the tribe we have, you know, I think the result are going to be a little bit different, just because they have that knowledge of what that moment feels like and I guess the grit behind it as they want a different result,” Oldenburg said.

Although the Buckeyes unprecedented season comes to a close during the Sweet 16, Oldenburg said she is proud of her players and all that they accomplished.

“I’m proud of this group, I feel like they should be proud of themselves.” Oldenburg said. “If anybody said we would have made the Sweet 16 this year I think the world would have been like, yeah no way, so for us, for us to be in this situation and be talking about this match, kudos to our team to build the foundation of what’s next in terms of the match.”

The Gators will play No.1 seed Wisconsin Monday at 6:30 p.m.