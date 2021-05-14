After a whirlwind week, the Buckeyes return to a bit of normalcy with a home weekend series as the regular season reaches the stretch run.

Ohio State earned a 5-1 win at Purdue Tuesday, a game it added upon the postponement of its originally-scheduled road series at Minnesota due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Gophers’ program last weekend.

With the midweek victory, the Buckeyes, 18-14, reside in sixth place in the Big Ten Conference, 4.5 games behind first-place Indiana.

“Losing that [Minnesota] series sucked,” junior third baseman Nick Erwin said. “I think we’re all pretty disappointed, but I think we all understood. I think we understood before the season that there was going to be a time where something like that was going to happen and it was out of our control. These last games down the stretch, we got to make the most of them, so we’re all excited about getting back on the field and playing.”

Erwin extended his hitting streak to four games as junior right-hander Garrett Burhenn rang up six Boilermakers across as many innings Tuesday, earning his fourth-consecutive win. Both will have the chance to increase their stretches as the Michigan State Spartans enter Columbus for the first time since 2015.

The Spartans won just three of their last 15 games dating back to April 11. They own a 13-22 record — sitting in 11th in the conference standings — and will head into Friday’s series opener on the heels of a 10-2 win over Michigan Sunday.

Michigan State’s offense hasn’t packed much of a punch in the 2021 season, as its .339 slugging percentage and nine home runs are fewest in the Big Ten. The Spartans have also reached base at a .330 clip, second-lowest in the conference.

Senior utilities Bailey Peterson and Joe Stewart account for three home runs apiece, and the latter leads the Spartans with a .303 batting average. Sophomore outfielder Zaid Walker drives in a team-high 23 runs, while senior two-way outfielder Bryce Kelley is fifth in the conference with 10 stolen bases.

On the mound, the Michigan State pitching staff has shown flashes of potential. The Spartans have thrown three shutouts and allowed 21 long balls, which are tied for the fewest in the Big Ten.

Redshirt junior right-hander Mason Erla stands out among Spartans arms, holding a 3.71 earned-run average and holding hitters to a .265 batting average. Erla and senior righty Sam Benschoter are one of two pairs of teammates who sit in the top 10 in the conference with 62 strikeouts each.

Ohio State’s offense has been on an upward trend over its last seven games, plating five runs in each and seeing both redshirt seniors first baseman Conner Pohl and catcher Brent Todys on hitting streaks of 14 and 12 games, respectively.

Seven Buckeyes batters recorded multi-hit games against Purdue in the series April 30-May 2, and Erwin attributed the wide range of contribution to the team’s latest offensive approach.

“I think as a team we’ve really just been talking about passing it off to the guy behind you, not trying to do too much, stay within yourself and stay within our approach,” Erwin said. “Your job isn’t to change the game, but keep passing to the next guy and we’ll change it as a team.”

Ohio State will trot out a rearranged pitching rotation as a result of the schedule shuffling. Redshirt junior southpaw Seth Lonsway will serve as the Buckeyes’ Friday starter, as typical tablesetter Burhenn will start on short rest on Sunday.

“I think I’ve taken care of my arm thus far and just continue to do the same things and listen to my body,” Burhenn said. “Take care of myself so that I can give my best on Sunday.”

Ohio State’s penultimate regular-season home series will begin Friday with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Lonsway will counter Erla in a ballgame that will broadcast on BTN+.