Candles flickered in the night sky over the Oval during the Spring Commencement Candlelight Ceremony Saturday, symbolizing Buckeyes’ responsibility to spread the spirit of Ohio State to every person they encounter.

The Ohio Union Activities Board event saw about 1,000 guests and was livestreamed as part of Ohio State’s commencement week celebrations. University leaders and graduating students took the stage, and the African Voices Gospel Choir performed “Carmen Ohio.”

President Kristina M. Johnson said the candle lighting was a metaphor for the many instances students have been motivated by a spark of curiosity and the continuation to pursue discoveries that will improve lives.

“It also represents the bonds you share, perhaps most especially among this graduating class because the difficulties you’ve all faced together,” Johnson said. “While you have already made incredible achievements, commencement is a starting point for the next exciting phase of your life.”

Casey Petrae, director of spirit and traditions for the OUAB and a second-year in finance, said the event followed commencement COVID-19 guidelines and capped in-person attendance at 1,000 individuals, including students, guests, volunteers, staff, vendors and speakers. Groups of up to three attendees stood in marked circles spaced out across the Oval, similar to the ones used during the autumn semester to encourage physical distancing.

Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers said Buckeyes are part of a large, interconnected entity around the world.

“I have learned that if there is one thing that can be counted on, it is that another Buckeye will answer in response to those two simple letters,” Shivers said. “When you call, ‘OH-’ you will get the response, ‘-IO.’ There’s something pretty comforting in that.”

Emily Riggs, a graduate student in social work, said there is a Buckeye legacy for all to be a part of and despite her mother never being a student at the university, she devoted half her wardrobe to the colors of scarlet and grey, adored the university and considered herself a Buckeye. Her mother passed away at the James Cancer Center in February.

Riggs said legacy is an impact, and one should craft a life focused upon such impact — especially one full of inspiration, hope and determination to leave the world better than it was found.

“As my mom wrote in her planner weeks before her passing, we all have a purpose. When are you going to start living yours? It’s never too late. We can still get this right. Let’s start right now,” Riggs said.

Ohio State will host two commencement ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. More information about commencement can be found here.

Photos by Mackenzie Shanklin