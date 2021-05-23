Forget taking the shuttle to the Schottenstein Center — a new vaccine clinic has opened on North Campus at the Jesse Owens North Recreation Center.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are now offered at JO North, according to a universitywide email Sunday. Patients can choose which vaccine they receive.

The JO North clinic will only offer vaccines for Ohio State students, faculty and staff, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website. Other members of the Columbus community can continue to get vaccinated at the Schottenstein Center.

JO North has served as a coronavirus testing station since August 2020. In addition to administering vaccines, the facility will continue to host testing.

Starting May 31, vaccinated students will only need to be tested once a month or less, according to the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website. Unvaccinated students will need to be tested weekly or more.

The new vaccine clinic is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 1:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is closed on weekends.

To schedule a vaccination, patients should visit the MyChart website or call 614-688-8299 (VAXX) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-in appointments are also available.

Minors 12-15 years old can get vaccinated at the Ohio State East Hospital, the university announced May 14.