Former Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade was selected in the fifth round with the No. 160 pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL draft.

After initially opting out of the 2020 season following the Big Ten’s postponement, Wade ultimately returned to the Buckeyes and saw his draft stock plummet as he struggled to adjust to a move from the slot to the outside.

Despite his senior-season struggles, Wade recorded his first career touchdown in the 2020 season on a 36-yard pick six against Indiana Nov. 21.

Entering Ohio State as a five-star recruit in 2017, Wade finished his career with 91 tackles, six interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Wade is the only Ohio State cornerback in this year’s draft.