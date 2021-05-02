""

Ohio State senior kicker Blake Haubeil (95) kicks the ball during the Ohio State-Northwestern Big Ten championship game on Dec. 19. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor

Former Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil signed with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft. 

Haubeil begins his professional pursuits after a senior season in which he struggled to stay on the field due to injury and missed the 2021 national championship due to a positive COVID-19 test. 

Haubeil went 5-of-7 on field goal attempts while hitting all 24 extra point attempts in five games in his senior campaign. 

The Buffalo, New York, native did not miss a single extra point attempt in his career as a Buckeye, going a flawless 146-for-146. 