Former Ohio State kicker Blake Haubeil signed with the Tennessee Titans after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft.

Haubeil begins his professional pursuits after a senior season in which he struggled to stay on the field due to injury and missed the 2021 national championship due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Haubeil went 5-of-7 on field goal attempts while hitting all 24 extra point attempts in five games in his senior campaign.

The Buffalo, New York, native did not miss a single extra point attempt in his career as a Buckeye, going a flawless 146-for-146.