After not hearing his name called in the 2021 NFL draft, former Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman signed with the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday.

The four-year starter is remaining in the state of Ohio in his professional pursuits. Chrisman accumulated three all-Big Ten honorees in his time as the Buckeyes’ punter.

The Lawrenceburg, Indiana, native averaged 44 yards per punt in his career as Buckeye — good for fourth in program history.