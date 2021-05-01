The Denver Broncos selected former Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper as the No. 239 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Cooper, a two-time captain with the Buckeyes, was known for his locker room presence in his time at Ohio State and was instrumental in the Buckeyes’ success in 2020, both on and off the field.

The Gahanna, Ohio, native completed his final season as a Buckeye with 24 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Despite playing defensive end during his five-year career at Ohio State in which he racked up 10 career-sacks, Cooper has experimented with a move to linebacker during the draft process.