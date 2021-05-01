Former Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard signed with the San Francisco 49ers Saturday after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft.

After battling injuries throughout his six-year career at Ohio State, Hilliard excelled for the Buckeyes during their run to the national championship in 2020-21.The veteran linebacker recorded 33 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, an interception and a forced fumble in his final season in the scarlet and gray.

Hilliard stepped up in the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, leading the Buckeye defense with nine tackles and a huge interception in the endzone that kept Northwestern’s third-quarter lead to one possession and turned the game’s momentum into Ohio State’s favor.

Entering Ohio State ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker recruit by ESPN in 2016, Hilliard collected 84 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and two interceptions in his Ohio State career.