Former Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell was selected with the No. 145 pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Farrell caught 34 balls for 380 yards and four touchdowns in his four seasons at Ohio State. His lone senior year touchdown came in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson.

Farrell is the first Buckeye selected by former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer since he took over as head coach of the Jaguars in January.