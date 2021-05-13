An independent, licensed massage therapist offered current and former Ohio State football players massages with the intent to engage in sexual activity with them, according to an investigation released by the university Thursday.

The investigation, conducted by law firm Barnes & Thornburg, stated that the unnamed therapist, a 41-year-old woman from northeast Ohio, offered massages to Ohio State football players through social media from 2018-21 under the guise of having a legitimate massage therapy business. She often sent sexually explicit messages and nude photographs to gauge interest in a sexual encounter or initiated sexual contact during massages after isolating the athlete.

The initial complaint was filed March 14, 2020, with the State Medical Board of Ohio, but was not shared with University Police until March 4, 2021. Ohio State engaged Barnes & Thornburg March 18, 2021, to conduct an independent investigation.

Barnes & Thornburg recommended consulting with a prosecutor about possible criminal charges.

According to the report, the massage therapist initiated sexual contact with several athletes during massages, including touching their genitals. Several athletes reported the conduct as unwanted and said she stopped genital contact after they verbally objected.

The investigation found that 20 football student-athletes received massages, while five engaged in consensual sexual activities with her, nine interacted with her on social media and 34 knew of the massage therapist.

Sexual activities included oral sex and intercourse and were consensual, according to current and former football players interviewed for the report.

Encounters with this massage therapist did not take place at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex and were limited to the athletes’ off-campus housing and hotels, according to the report.

According to the investigation, newly signed recruits indicated that they received messages on National Signing Day from the massage therapist, who claimed that she was part of the training staff at Ohio State. The therapist had no affiliation with the university or the Ohio State athletics program.

No current or former Ohio State football coaches or staff members were aware of the massage therapist, according to the investigation report.

The massage therapist, as well as the student-athletes, were not identified in the report as part of the law firm’s confidentiality agreement with interviewees.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith confirmed that Ohio State’s football program uses independent massage therapists that are trained within the program, but this specific massage therapist was never affiliated with Ohio State nor did she undergo training within the program.

The State Medical Board of Ohio has since permanently revoked her medical license, according to the Barnes & Thornburg report.

The massage therapist has been banned from the Ohio State on- and off-campus locations where athletes are housed, Smith said. The university has also served the therapist with a cease-and-desist order regarding any communication with student-athletes, coaches or staff.

“Your conduct jeopardized the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes,” Smith said in a letter to the therapist.

The massage therapist often refused payment for the massages, but would offer fake receipts to athletes as though she were running a legitimate business.

Smith said that the athletic department’s compliance staff did not find anything in the investigation that would result in violations from the NCAA.