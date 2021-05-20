Having served as Ohio State’s athletic director since 2005, Gene Smith has agreed to stay in Columbus until 2026.

Smith agreed to a four-year contract extension March 15. The extension will be up for final approval by the university’s Board of Trustees Thursday.

The extension will include an annual base salary of $1.58 million — an increase from his previous base salary of $1.1 million — with a $125,000 lump sum payment in July.

Smith will also earn $480,000 as annual supplemental compensation as “Ohio State recognizes the importance of the Director’s leadership and representation” for the media, promotions and public relations impact the university receives, according to the employment agreement.

Smith may also make up to $600,000 per year in bonuses based on athletic and academic accomplishments within the program.

The contract extension also includes a $250,000 buyout if Smith leaves the program before July 1, 2024.

Smith is just the eighth person to hold the athletic director position at Ohio State.