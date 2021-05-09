Ohio State honored its spring 2021 graduates Sunday, recognizing the challenging circumstances students weathered to earn their diplomas during a rainy ceremony at the ‘Shoe.

Jamie Dimon, keynote speaker and chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, acknowledged graduates’ concerns entering the workforce and relayed hope in a message to students, family and friends present in person and online through a livestream at Ohio State’s first in-person commencement since December 2019.

Dimon said given uncertainty in the economy, politics and the world at large, it’s natural to be intimidated. He said graduates should continue to learn, have humility and compassion, contribute to the lives of others and give back.

“Your graduation here today shows that you have had resilience to persevere through a difficult period,” Dimon said.

The university awarded 12,345 degrees and certificates to the class of 2021, Melissa Shivers, senior vice president for student life in the Office of Student Life, said — including 9,240 Bachelors of Associate degrees, 1,861 Masters, 278 doctorates and 986 graduate professional degrees and certificates.

“This is an exciting moment to be a young person, armed with a first-class college education,” Dimon said. “The world is full of opportunity, and you are going to enrich this nation and other nations in many ways.”

Commencement included two ceremonies to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, according to the university’s commencement website. Students were emailed ahead of time about safety measures — including mandatory face masks, physical distancing, a negative-COVID-19 test for graduates in the week leading up to commencement and showing a green status from their daily health check.

Graduates received diplomas on their way into the stadium at preassigned times, according to a March press release. The graduates also sat with up to two guests, and the groups were 6 feet apart.

University President Kristina M. Johnson said the class of 2021 helped the university tackle challenges of the last year and defines resilience.

“Today we celebrate you, the class of 2021,” Johnson said. “Because of your persistence and undaunted Buckeye spirit, you made it, you powered through this year, and you are graduating today.”

Johnson said it was the determination and grit of the graduates that enabled the university to remain open this year amid a pandemic, undergoing weekly or twice-weekly COVID-19 testing and daily mask-wearing.

“I’m so proud of you. Each of you represents the best of what it means to be a Buckeye,” Johnson said. “Nothing deterred you from pursuing your academic degree, serving our communities and supporting one another this year.”

Because the ceremony was held on Mother’s Day, Johnson recognized mothers’ roles in the graduates’ educational pursuit and lives, and paused for a resounding, “Thanks, mom.”

The university recognized David T. Harrison, president of Columbus State Community College and Frederick L. Ransier III, a lawyer in Columbus, as recipients of the Distinguished Service Award.

The university also granted honorary doctorate degrees to Dimon; Congresswoman Joyce B. Beatty; Robert S. Langer, professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-founder of Moderna; and Ellen Ochoa, a veteran astronaut of NASA.

Johnson asked the class of 2021 to view the honoraries as examples of what they can achieve as college graduates.

“Take the power of your Ohio State experience and diploma and use it to inspire others to see the good around them to make the biggest possible impact you can,” Johnson said. “That is the power of this place, your place, your alma mater — The Ohio State University.”

Jacob Benge contributed reporting.