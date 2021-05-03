After a two-year stint with the Buckeyes, sophomore center Ibrahima Diallo entered the transfer portal Monday.

Diallo’s time with Ohio State did not garner much on-the-court action for the 6-foot-10 center as he appeared in just 13 games for the Buckeyes. Injuries kept him limited in his sophomore campaign, as a concussion and sprained MCL kept him out for much of the regular season.

In his sophomore season, Diallo scored one point, grabbed four rebounds and blocked one shot in 11 minutes spread across four games.

Diallo is the second player to transfer from Ohio State since the end of the 2020-21 season after former guard Musa Jallow left the program for Charlotte.