Chris Holtmann has been scouring the transfer portal for prospective players to join the Buckeyes for the 2021-22 season and will have to examine the market for another assistant coach, too.

On April 22, former Ohio State assistant men’s basketball coach Terry Johnson announced he will depart the Buckeyes’ program after four seasons and join Purdue, where he accepted a similar — but different — role with the Boilermakers.

In an interview with JoJo Gentry of CBS4Indy April 27, Johnson revealed he will take on the role as assistant coach at Purdue with a focus on offense under head coach Matt Painter, as opposed to prioritizing defense under Holtmann.

“That was really the most exciting part for me,” Johnson told NBC4Indy. “I’m going to be able to be a well-rounded coach.”

Johnson spent much of his time with the Buckeyes as what Holtmann labeled “defensive coordinator.”

Holtmann and Johnson’s time together dated before their arrival at Ohio State in June 2017. The pair also coached together for three seasons at Butler, helping the Bulldogs earn three NCAA Tournament berths and holding opponents to less than 71 points per game in each campaign, including 61 points per game in 2014-15.

“I don’t just like Terry, I love Terry Johnson,” Holtmann said in an April 28 press conference. “He did good work for us both at Butler and here in our seven years together. As I’ve mentioned, I really do think he’s gonna be a good head coach here sooner rather than later.”

Holtmann added that he plans to take his time with the next stages of determining who will fill Johnson’s absence in the Buckeyes’ coaching staff. The fourth-year Buckeyes head coach noted that the position has been “in high demand,” and he doesn’t expect a decision any time soon.

While assistant coach Ryan Pedon has worked as “offensive coordinator” over the last five years, Holtmann said assistant coach Jake Diebler will take over the reins as defensive coordinator in the wake of Johnson’s move.

“I think we do it a little bit different with scouting. I think for us, some of the defensive struggles that we had last year — that’s on me, that’s not on anybody else,” Holtmann said. “That will be Jake’s responsibility here moving forward.”

Jake Diebler, the brother of Ohio State and Big Ten all-time 3-point record holder Jon Diebler, moved into his current position with the Buckeyes prior to the 2018-19 season after serving as the team’s video coordinator from 2014-16.

While the Buckeyes’ offense was highly regarded with an average of 77.3 points per game — third-most in the Big Ten Conference — their defense lacked similar prowess. Ohio State ranked No. 82 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency while allowing a Big Ten sixth-worst 71 points per game.

Opponents shot 42.1 percent from the field against Ohio State last season and averaged more assists — 13.7 per game versus 13.1 — and steals — 4.8 per game versus 4.5.

As he searches for the next addition to his coaching staff, Holtmann said he hopes to see some of his younger players take steps forward.

“I think some of that depends on the way some of our young guys get better,” Holtmann said. “I think what we have to do is take a good, hard look at what we could do to maybe put them in a better position. Collectively, we have to have a better commitment to it.”