With moving away from college friends, applying for jobs and losing access to student resources, transitioning to post-grad life can be confusing, challenging and expensive. To help guide you through, The Lantern has compiled a list of mental health, housing and career resources for recent graduates. Click on the titles for more information.

Mental Health Resources

Free or Low-Cost Outpatient Mental Health Treatment:

Addiction Resources and Treatment:

Columbus Public Health Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program Outpatient Treatment : Provides group and individual counseling sessions as well as specialized groups including opiate use and relapse prevention programs. The program gives priority to pregnant people, IV drug users, those in detox or who have recently been discharged from the hospital. Uses a sliding fee scale for payment. Call 614-645-6839 for more information and to schedule an assessment. For those seeking medication-assisted treatment, call 614-645-0479.



Offers multi-level substance use disorder treatment options ranging from early intervention to medically managed inpatient care. Specialized care for alcohol, heroin, cocaine, prescription opioids, benzodiazepines and other substances. Works with insurance companies and offers payment resources for uninsured patients. For an intake assessment or additional information, call 877-592-7680.



Hotlines:

National Suicide Prevention 24/7 Lifeline : 800-273-8255

Columbus Suicide 24/7 Hotline : 614-221-5445

The Trevor Project 24/7 LGBTQ Suicide Hotline : 866-488-7386

National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine : 800-950-6264

Text Lines:

National 24/7 Crisis Text Line : Text “HOME” to 741-741

Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services 24/7 Crisis Text Line : Text “4HOPE” to 741-741

The Trevor Project LGBTQ Suicide Prevention 24/7 Text Line : Text “START” to 678-678

Online Chats:

Housing Resources

Housing Choice Voucher program provides rental assistance for very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled. Runs Public Housing in Columbus. To contact the Housing Choice Voucher program, call 614-421-6101. Public Housing property listings can be found here .



Provides permanent supportive housing in Franklin County to people with mental health conditions, substance use disorders and those who have experienced homelessness, connecting individuals with mental health treatment, primary health care and employment training. To apply for housing, call 614-487-6700.



An alliance of organizations dedicated to providing housing or assisting with housing-related needs. A full list of member organizations can be found here .



Build and restore mixed-income residences and connect residents with community resources, including financial services and educational opportunities. Call 380-235-7050 to reach the Columbus office. Search for available property listings here .



Career Resources

Career Counseling and Support Services : The Office of Student Life’s Career Counseling and Support Services offers three sessions up to one semester after graduation. Counseling sessions offer advice on careers, internships, graduate school, making the transition from student to professional and more.



OhioMeansJobs : OhioMeansJobs Job Center offers free resources to job seekers, such as career planning, job search skills development, interview preparation and virtual hiring events.



Alumni Career Management : The Bill and Susan Lhota Office of Alumni Career Management boasts a variety of resources, such as job search assistance, career growth and a job board. Alumni can visit the office’s website for help regarding resumes, cover letters, professional development and more.

