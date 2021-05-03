Midway on High and Ethyl & Tank announced they would no longer be holding their 2021 Senior Crawl event and accompanying concert on Instagram Monday.

In an announcement posted to the Midway Instagram page, the bar said COVID-19 and the aftermath of Chitt Fest led them to cancel one day before the Senior Bar Crawl. Although they were not included in the 14-venue-collaboration that made up the larger 2021 Senior Bar Crawl, the event planned between Midway on High and Ethyl & Tank was to be held the same day.

“We are devastated to share this news but want to ensure that we can get back to normalcy as quickly as possible,” the bar said on Instagram. “The sooner we can come together and properly diminish the spread, the sooner we can hold concerts, events and enjoy our times together at full capacity.”

The original event would have required proof of vaccination upon entry and featured an outdoor concert in the neighboring courtyard, which the bars plan to reschedule.

This announcement comes after Midway on High received three citations April 23 for improper conduct, disorderly activity and no permit posted on the premises. The Ohio Investigative Unit and Columbus Public Health conducted an inspection at 9:30 p.m. and found an estimated 100 people in the lower portion of the bar and 200 people upstairs, standing and dancing with little to no facial coverings worn by staff or patrons and no separation between groups, according to a release from the OIU.

Midway on High also announced it will be closed for the remainder of the week to upgrade facilities.

Midway on High and Ethyl & Tank did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

A total of 14 venues, including Threes Above High and Out-R-Inn, will still be participating in a larger scale 2021 Senior Bar Crawl, scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.