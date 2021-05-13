Nine people who took part in “Chitt Fest” have been charged by Columbus Police for riot and related offenses.

Of the nine, seven were charged with riot and related offenses and two were charged with receiving stolen property and criminal damaging, according to a CPD press release Thursday. Police are currently looking to charge three more people for riot and related offenses and one for criminal damaging.

The arrests come after the CPD released a video showing 18 persons of interest in connection to the April 18 riot at “Chitt Fest”, where more than a thousand people gathered on Chittenden Avenue between Summit and High Streets, despite university and COVID-19 guidelines. The gathering turned into a riot which saw multiple flipped cars and property damage.

Police did not release the name of the suspects in the release.

University spokeperson Ben Johnson said in an email Ohio State is working with local law enforcement and is holding responsible any students who took part in the property destruction on Chittenden Avenue.

Sanctions for violating Ohio State’s Code of Student Conduct range from a formal reprimand to disciplinary probation, suspension or dismissal from the university, Johnson said.

According to the release, the CPD is working with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers — a nonprofit organization that acts as a link between media, law enforcement and the public by aiding law enforcement in conviction of criminals and encouraging the flow of information — and Ohio State’s Office of Student Life Conduct to further develop suspects.

