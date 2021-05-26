The Schottenstein Center may go back to its original purpose — a sports and concert arena — with the relocation of its vaccination clinic.

The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State announced in an email to patients Wednesday that it will shut down the Schottenstein Center vaccination site Thursday.

Members of the Columbus community can schedule vaccine appointments at the Ohio State East Hospital, the email stated. The vaccination site is accessible via the hospital’s back entrance at the Outpatient Surgery doors near Talbot Hall, according to the medical center’s website.

To schedule a vaccination, patients should visit the MyChart website or call 614-688-8299 (VAXX) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site’s closure follows the opening of a new vaccine clinic for students, faculty and staff at the Jesse Owens North Recreation Center Sunday. Walk-in appointments are available at the JO North clinic.

Representatives for Scarlet and Gray Venues, the event coordinator for the Schottenstein Center, did not respond to a request for comment about the return of events by the time of publication. There are currently no events listed on the center’s calendar until October.