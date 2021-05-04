Ohio State has proposed a program to offer individual settlements to at least 100 victims of former university physician Richard Strauss across five active legal cases against the university, according to a notice of intent filed Monday in the U.S. Southern Ohio District Court.

Through the new Strauss Individual Settlement Program, the university would provide an average settlement amount of up to $252,551 to individual victims involved in the five cases, university spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email Monday.

Details of the new program will be available soon, Johnson said.

According to the court filing, the deadline to enroll in the program is 120 days after its start and it will allow for individual settlements.

The settlement process will be conducted by Matt Garretson, a special master in the March 6, 2020 and October 12, 2020 settlements.

In March 2020, the university settled with Strauss victims in 12 lawsuits for $40.9 million. In October 2020, the university reached a $5.8 million settlement with 23 more victims, bringing total Strauss-related settlements to $46.7 million.

By establishing this program, the notice stated Ohio State does not waive defenses to the litigation or admit liability.

Strauss was a physician at the university’s Student Wellness Center and the team doctor for 17 varsity sports from 1978-98. An independent May 2019 investigation found that Strauss abused at least 177 students and student-athletes during his time at the university and that Ohio State failed to act.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

The notice of intent comes after two lawsuits were filed against the university Thursday. The lawsuits argue that because the university knew of Strauss’ sexual abuse and the sexually predatory conditions in former athletic facility Larkins Hall, the university failed to fulfill obligations under Title IX to address complaints of abuse and in doing so created a hostile environment. These lawsuits are not included in the new settlement plan, Johnson said.

The Lantern reached out for comment to an attorney for plaintiffs in the Strauss abuse case. This story will be updated once those comments are available.