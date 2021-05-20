Ohio State has distributed $57.7 million in emergency aid to students since the start of the pandemic, and will now distribute $57.8 million more.

The U.S. Department of Education announced $36 billion in emergency grants to colleges and universities across the country under the American Rescue Plan — an economic stimulus bill — May 11.

Ohio State will receive about $115 million from the federal government, according to the Department of Education’s allocation table. Of that total, the plan requires that about $57.8 million goes toward student aid, while $57.5 million is left for the institution.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email it’s unclear as of now whether the student funding will be distributed via direct grants, application-based aid or a combination of both. He said the institutional aid will be used to recoup expenses and revenue lost to the pandemic, as well as fund the university’s continued coronavirus response.

“While infection rates continue to trend down, we anticipate continued costs related to COVID testing, including our on-campus test processing center; quarantine and isolation housing; and technology upgrades for blended and online classes,” Johnson said.

Designated as the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, these awards make up the third federal coronavirus relief package for colleges and universities. The HEERF III funds more than double the combined total of student aid provided by the March 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (HEERF I) and the December 2020 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (HEERF II).

“These funds are critical to ensuring that all of our nation’s students – particularly those disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – have the opportunity to enroll, continue their education, graduate, and pursue their careers,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a May 11 press release.

Ohio State received $42.8 million from the CARES Act, half of which was designated as student aid and used to set up the Together as Buckeyes emergency grant program. Students can use the COVID-19 financial aid website to request funds if they are facing financial challenges as a result of the pandemic.

The university received a second award of $65.1 million from the CRRSAA, $21.4 of which was also designated for student aid, according to the allocation table. The university distributed about $17.7 million directly to students with no application necessary, while the remaining $3.7 million was added to the Together as Buckeyes emergency grant program pool.

More than $57.7 million has been distributed to students since the start of the pandemic, including the $21.4 from the CARES Act, the $21.4 from the CRRSAA and donor contributions, according to a March 12 university press release.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated $57.8 billion of the money Ohio State will receive from the federal government will go toward student aid. The correct number is $57.8 million.