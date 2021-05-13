As the Buckeyes continue to retool their secondary after a challenging 2020 season in which they allowed the most passing yards in the Big Ten Conference, they will be without one of their higher-rated upperclassmen.

Junior cornerback Tyreke Johnson will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Joining the Buckeyes as a five-star recruit in 2018, Johnson played in 11 games in the scarlet and gray. The Jacksonville, Florida, native collected eight tackles in his two seasons with the program.

Johnson appeared in four games during the 2020 season, compiling five tackles, including four against Rutgers Nov. 7, 2020. He also saw time in the Sugar Bowl against No. 2 Clemson and Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern.

Prior to last season, Johnson played in seven games as a redshirt freshman during the 2019 season. The 6-foot-1 defensive back was a consensus Top 50-ranked player by all major recruiting services from the class of 2018.