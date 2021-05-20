Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has reportedly filled the assistant coaching vacancy created by Terry Johnson’s move to Purdue.

Tony Skinn, who spent the last three seasons with the Seton Hall Pirates of the Big East Conference, will round out the men’s basketball coaching staff at Ohio State, according to Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press and Gannett New Jersey.

Born in Nigeria, Skinn played collegiately at George Mason from 2003-06 and was a two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association selection as a 6-foot-1 guard.

Skinn also was a three-year assistant at Louisiana Tech before he joined the Pirates.

Skinn now joins Jake Diebler — who Holtmann said will take over “defensive coordinator” duties in April — and Ryan Pedon as part of the three-man assistant coaching staff.