Tasked with four games on the road against a team near the top of the Big Ten standings, the Buckeyes offense came up with hits in bulk and in key moments to come away with three wins against the Fighting Illini.

Ohio State (21-18) swept both contests Friday and split Saturday’s doubleheader at Illinois (23-17) to win the second of its last three series.

In advance of expected inclement weather Sunday, the programs scheduled two games on both Friday and Saturday. The Buckeyes’ offense combined to score 17 runs in its pair of victories to begin the series, including an 11-run fourth inning in Game 1 for its highest-scoring inning since they plated 12 against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament six years to the day, according to Ohio State Athletics.

Illinois used two big innings and a complete game from junior starting pitcher Sydney Sickels to snap its three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win in Game 1 Saturday.

Following a ceremony recognizing the seniors on both teams, a late-game comeback featuring a 2-run home run from junior third baseman Ashley Prange keyed the Buckeyes to a 2-1 win.

Game 1

After both teams combined for just two hits through the first three innings, the Buckeyes’ offense broke free and sent 17 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth, scoring 11 runs in the process.

The big inning began with three-straight hits, including a 2-run home run from sophomore catcher Sam Hackenbracht to move into sole possession of the lead in the Big Ten.

Sophomores pinch-hitter Avery Clark, designated player Taylor Pack and second baseman Mariah Rodriguez all added RBI singles, as did graduate shortstop Carley Gaskill following four-straight free passes issued by Illini freshman left-handed reliever Tori McQueen.

By the time the third out of the inning came via a groundout off the bat of sophomore left fielder Tegan Cortelletti, the Buckeyes collected seven hits and nearly batted around the order twice.

Senior right-handed starter Payton Buresch, who was making her first start in her home state of Illinois in a Buckeyes uniform, did well to quiet the Illini offense. Buresch went the distance in the 5-inning game, striking out a pair while allowing three hits — including two in the final frame.

Rodriguez and Hackenbracht had multi-hit games, and the latter finished with three RBIs as the Buckeyes cruised to a 12-0 win.

Game 2

It took an inning for Ohio State’s offense to adjust to junior right-hander Addy Jarvis, but it came around in the second to jump ahead in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

Senior first baseman Niki Carver walked and came around to score on a 6-3 groundout from Pack. One batter later, senior right fielder Megan McMenemy blasted her second home run in as many weekends over the wall in center field.

Known for her speed and slap-hitting ability, Cortelletti put her skills to use by beating out a bunt single. Then, the speedster stole second and took third base on a passed ball. In the same at-bat, Cortelletti came home on another passed ball to put the Buckeyes up 4-0.

Two innings later, Pack jogged home when Prange drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded. McMenemy and Cortelletti added hits in the inning as the Buckeyes’ Nos. 5-9 hitters combined for all seven hits in the ballgame.

Ohio State’s damage could’ve been far more as it left 10 runners on base versus Illinois’ three. The Buckeyes put runners in scoring position in the game’s final four innings and had an opportunity with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, but McQueen rebounded quite well with three strikeouts in the inning to escape unscathed.

Much like the first game of the day, Ohio State needed just one pitcher to win the game. Freshman Allison Smith dazzled across seven innings, striking out nine and scattering three hits in the 5-1 win. Smith’s lone blemish came in the bottom of the fourth when she allowed a solo home run to sophomore third baseman Delaney Rummell, the Illini’s team-leader in RBIs.

Game 3

It was a rematch between Buresch and Sickels, who came into the weekend with the fourth-lowest opponent batting average in the Big Ten with .198, and it was the Illini right-hander who came away with the win.

Ohio State put runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings and plate the game’s first run in the second via Cortelletti’s sacrifice fly to score Pack, who was hit by a pitch and reached third base on McMenemy’s double.

Illinois junior first baseman Kailee Powell led off the bottom of the third inning with a double, and Buresch nearly got out of the jam by getting two outs before allowing a 2-run home run to redshirt freshman center fielder Jaelyn Vickery.

Buresch was chased from the circle an inning later as the Illini capitalized for four runs and as many hits. Buresch loaded the bases with one out before a pitch hit Powell, scoring the first run of the frame. Drummell and Vickery added a 2-run- and RBI-single, respectively.

Vickery finished her big game with a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning. She finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk.

Her teammate in the circle continued to prevent the Buckeyes from chipping away at their deficit. Sickels allowed a solo home run to Rodriguez in the seventh inning, but completed the game having struck out three and scattered seven hits, helping Illinois win 7-2.

Family of Pack and Rodriguez surprised the pair by coming in from California — where the two are from — and joining in attendance at Eichelberger Field, according to Big Ten Network. Both scored a run as Rodriguez led Ohio State with three hits.

Game 4

Between games during Saturday’s doubleheader, Illinois honored both its seniors and Ohio State’s six seniors in a pregame ceremony.

Jarvis, a Vienna, Ohio native, started her second game of the weekend in the circle and shutout the Buckeyes through the first five innings, holding them to just two hits.

Runs were few for the Illini as Smith matched Jarvis for much of the game. Sophomore left fielder drove her first career home run over the wall in left-center field during the bottom half of the third inning, which served as the game’s lone run until the sixth.

The Buckeyes, who left five runners on base in the third and fourth inning, strung several two-out hits late in the ballgame. Gaskill benefitted from a 3-1 hitter’s count and hit a single to bring up Prange.

Down 1-2 in the count, Prange took Jarvis’ offering deep to left field. The ball cleared the wall to give Ohio State the lead, 2-1, and boost Prange’s two-out RBI total to 11, second-most on the team.

Smith continued to work in the circle, having retired six-straight hitters before one final Illinois rally with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Wingerter worked the count full and walked, then senior catcher Shelby Stauffenberg, who led the Illini with two hits in the game, connected on an opposite-field single to put runners on the corners.

After a mound visit with head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly, Smith forced sophomore Kelly Ryono to line out to Gaskill at shortstop to seal the comeback win.

Both teams totaled four hits and saw their pitchers go the distance. Rodriguez and Carver added hits for the Buckeyes, and Otte drew two walks.

Next weekend, the Buckeyes will play their final regular-season series at home against Michigan State beginning Friday.