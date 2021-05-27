From stalled state legislation to settlements and more lawsuits, a lot has happened in the two years since the release of the Perkins Coie report, which investigated former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss’ sexual abuse of students and student-athletes during his two-decade tenure at the university.

Strauss was a team doctor for 17 varsity sports and physician at the university’s Student Wellness Center from 1978-98. The Perkins Coie investigation found in May 2019 that Strauss abused at least 177 students and student-athletes during his time at Ohio State and that the university failed to act.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

In 2019, The Lantern chronicled the events leading up to the report’s release. Now, The Lantern has crafted a timeline to pick up where that previous timeline left off through the lens of Lantern reporting.

May 29, 2019: Thirty-seven former student-athletes file a lawsuit against the university in response to the Perkins Coie report’s finding that the university failed to stop Strauss’ abuse.

May 30, 2019: The University Board of Trustees’ Academic Affairs and Student Life committee revokes Strauss’ emeritus status.

July 22, 2019: Thirty more Strauss victims sue Ohio State for failure to stop sexual abuse — making the number of victims suing the university top 300.

Aug. 30, 2019: Gov. Mike DeWine announces State Medical Board of Ohio officials were aware of Strauss’ abuse as early as 1996, yet failed to notify law enforcement or move forward with suspending his license.

Oct. 1, 2019: The university’s annual crime and safety report tallies more than 1,500 Strauss-related incidents of sexual assault and abuse.

Oct. 7, 2019: House Bill 249 is introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives, which would allow Strauss victims to sue the university.

Oct. 23, 2019: The Undergraduate Student Government unanimously votes to express official support for H.B. 249.

Nov. 7, 2019: Strauss victims file lawsuit against university that claims Rep. Jim Jordan knew of Strauss’ sexual abuse when he was assistant head coach of the wrestling team.

Nov. 21, 2019: Strauss victims speak at the full Board of Trustees meeting for second consecutive year.

Jan. 27, 2020: Steve Snyder-Hill files two complaints with the medical board against former University President Michael V. Drake and former director of Student Health Services Dr. Ted Grace.

Feb. 3, 2020: Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder calls for reviving committee hearings on H.B. 249.

Feb. 11, 2020: Ohio House committee holds sixth hearing on H.B. 249.

Feb. 23, 2020: Four law firms representing Strauss victims ask federal judge to end mediation with the university.

Feb. 27, 2020: Board of Trustees votes to allow board chairman to approve proposed settlements between Strauss victims and the university.

April 17, 2020: Federal judge lifts stay on mediation, allowing some Strauss victims to move forward with litigation.

May 8, 2020: University reaches $40.9 million settlement with 162 Strauss victims in 12 of 23 active lawsuits at the time — representing about half of victims in active cases.

May 15, 2020: Steve Snyder-Hill files a public records complaint against the university for withholding records related to complaints he made about Strauss in the 1990s.

June 23, 2020: A federal judge unseals an amended complaint that includes testimony from former university employees that they were aware of complaints against Strauss dating back to 1989 — including testimony by former director of Student Health Services Dr. Ted Grace.

July 8, 2020: Medical board sends letter to Dr. Ted Grace informing him of a formal review of his medical license for failure to report Strauss’ abuse.

July 29, 2020: Sixteen more victims sue Ohio State for failure to stop Strauss’ sexual abuse.

Sept. 22, 2020: A special master finds that the university violated public records law in withholding records from Steve Snyder-Hill.

Oct. 13, 2020: Ohio State settles with 23 more Strauss victims for $5.8 million.

Oct. 14, 2020: Strauss victims ask the NCAA and Big Ten to investigate Ohio State’s role in covering up decades of Strauss’ sexual abuse.

Nov. 19, 2020: Strauss victims speak before the full Board of Trustees for third consecutive year, saying the university continues to fail them and other sexual abuse victims.

Feb. 22, 2021: Reports say George Clooney will produce a docuseries about Strauss’ sexual abuse and the university’s handling of it.

April 14, 2021: Dr. Ted Grace surrenders his Ohio medical license to the medical board and admits he knew of complaints against Strauss and failed to report them. The medical board investigation against him closes.

April 19, 2021: The Department of Financial and Professional Regulation in the state of Illinois informs Dr. Ted Grace of a formal review into his Illinois medical license for failing to report Strauss’ abuse.

April 29, 2021: Two more lawsuits are filed against the university for failing to stop Strauss’ sexual abuse. The first female plaintiff comes forward saying Strauss assaulted her during a breast exam.

May 3, 2021: The university files a notice of intent in federal court to open a settlement program for Strauss victims involved in five active lawsuits. The two most recent lawsuits are not included in this program.

May 5, 2021: Lawyers representing some Strauss victims condemn the university’s settlement proposal, saying it violated court rules to announce via public court records.

May 7, 2021: Ohio State releases information about its Individual Settlement Program, which would give individual victims in five active lawsuits up to an average of $252,511.

May 10, 2021: Nationally-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump announces he will join counsel for Strauss victims suing the university. Crump condemns the university’s proposed settlement program.

May 14, 2021: Two more lawsuits, including one by attorney Ben Crump, are filed against the university for failure to stop Strauss’ abuse.

May 17, 2021: Another lawsuit is filed by Strauss victims against the university, marking the fifth lawsuit opened in less than a month.