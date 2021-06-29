Carroll Ann Trotman will serve as the next dean for Ohio State’s College of Dentistry, the university announced in a press release Tuesday.

Trotman, the current associate dean for faculty development and chair of the Department of Orthodontics at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, will take the place of Dean Patrick M. Lloyd, who will step down in August, according to the press release. She will begin her five-year term Aug. 15, pending Board of Trustees approval.

“It’s a great honor to serve the College of Dentistry as dean, and I look forward to working with Dean Patrick Lloyd and my other colleagues as I prepare to join Ohio State,” Trotman said in the release. “I am thrilled to be part of the president’s and provost’s bold vision for the college and university.”

Trotman has served as an educator, clinician, researcher and academic leader, outgoing Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce McPheron said in the release. She has also worked at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, University of North Carolina School of Dentistry and University of Michigan where she began her teaching career as an assistant professor of orthodontics.

According to the release, Trotman specializes in the treatment of patients with cleft lip and palate, and is the principal investigator on two National Institute of Health-funded grants through her facial animation laboratory.

She has developed means for surgeons to more accurately assess soft tissue facial movements in order to customize corrective surgeries to each patient’s needs. This research has also been used to assess surgical outcomes in patients who have facial paralysis, the release stated.

Trotman has authored over 60 peer-reviewed journals and contributed or edited nine books, according to the release. She is also a diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics.

University President Kristina M. Johnson expressed her support for Trotman’s appointment in a Tweet Tuesday.

“Welcome to Ohio State, Dr. Trotman! We’re excited to have you join the team and look forward to working with you,” Johnson said.