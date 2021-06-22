The Buckeyes added to their highly-touted and consensus No. 1 recruiting class with their first running back commitment from the class of 2022 Tuesday.

Dallan Hayden, a rising-senior from Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tennessee, committed to Ohio State via Twitter.

“I’ve always looked up to some great running backs,” Hayden stated in the near-two minute Twitter video. “The only way to do that is to blaze my trail where they have set a standard of excellence. That being said, I would like to announce I will be continuing my career at The Ohio State University. Go Buckeyes.”

According to MaxPreps, Hayden played in nine games and rushed for 2,010 yards and 24 touchdowns during his junior season.

Hayden becomes the 14th player and ninth four-star to commit to the Buckeyes in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot ball-carrier took an official visit to campus Friday, quickly pledging to Ohio State after running backs coach Tony Alford recruited him. Hayden also earned offers from Illinois and Penn State, two other Big Ten programs, in addition to Auburn and Notre Dame.

Hayden will join consensus No. 1 prospect and five-star Texas-based quarterback Quinn Ewers in the Ohio State backfield.