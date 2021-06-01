After the COVID-19 pandemic left Ohio Stadium largely empty during the 2020 season, fans will be welcomed back this fall.

Ohio State announced Tuesday that season tickets for the 2021 season are now on sale, with the seat selection process taking place in July.

Outside of the general public, faculty season tickets go on sale Wednesday while student season ticket sales begin June 21 and last until June 24, the release states. Single-game ticket sales will begin in mid-August.

According to the release, Ohio State will be implementing mobile-only ticketing to allow for contactless entry into Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said in the release the department will work with university partners and Columbus Public Health on all safety protocols at Ohio Stadium.

“Our hope is that we are at full capacity for our football games,” Smith said in the release. “You’ll continue to hear that message of support for vaccinations a lot from our department, the university and Columbus Public Health because it is a key component to having a full stadium in the fall.”