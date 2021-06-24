Less than one week remains until Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani’s target date of July 1 for SB 187 to go into effect, allowing Ohio college athletes to earn compensation from their name, image and likeness.

The bill passed the Ohio Senate with a 33-0 vote June 16 and has since been introduced to the House of Representatives. Ohio State has already taken steps toward embracing the legislation Antani confidently said “will pass” into law.

The university partnered with Opendorse in late-May when Ohio State launched “THE Platform,” an educational program providing resources tailored specifically to Buckeye student-athletes on how to take advantage of NIL opportunities.

Not only does Ohio State expect its student-athletes to benefit individually from future NIL ventures, but its own athletic programs anticipate an edge in recruiting that could translate to victory on the field of play.

Ohio State assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni spoke highly of the recognition the ‘Block O’ receives compared to other collegiate logos and symbols.

“We think it’s a great selling point for them. We have to embrace it. We know it’s coming down the tracks, and we’re going to be well-prepared for it,” Pantoni said. “There’s only a handful of other schools that even have the platform to compete with us on their whole branding process. It’s definitely something that we feel strongly about, so we might as well use it to our advantage.”

Pantoni is not alone in his belief that Ohio State would hold an advantage over other collegiate programs should Ohio adopt NIL legislation. Athletic director Gene Smith said it’s “a blessing” and something Buckeye coaches want to hear that Ohio State receives vast recognition for its branding all over the country.

Aside from the university’s athletic programs, Smith pointed out that NIL legislation has the chance to impact local businesses.

“We’re fortunate in central Ohio to have the growth that we are enjoying from an economy and business point of view, so we’re excited about that opportunity,” Smith said. “But most importantly for me, and I’m sure the rest of my colleagues in the department would agree, it’s the diversity of the business, and so every student-athlete is going to be able to possibly look at a different type of business.”

Smith’s sentiment was shared by Antani the day he introduced the bill. Antani, who represents the 6th District of Ohio, is from Miamisburg — where former Buckeyes center Josh Myers also grew up.

Antani said an NIL partnership for a student-athlete from a small town could yield a win-win scenario and used Myers as an example.

“This is a way for him not only to benefit, but also to help local small businesses, to help that local mom-and-pop shop, especially because, sure, he’s a big deal in Columbus, but he’s also a big deal back home in Miamisburg,” Antani said. “I think every single student-athlete sort of has that story.”

The idea that NIL legislation and opportunity will provide a draw or reason for student-athletes to pick Ohio State will likely become a bigger topic in the recruiting process.

Director of on-campus recruiting Erin Dunston, who joined Ohio State in March after two years with the University of Kansas, said she thinks NIL will become a topic of conversation naturally with prospective student-athletes, and she expects Ohio State could dedicate nearly 30 to 50 percent of its pitch around NIL.

“I think it’s going to take over a lot of the chunk of what is talked about because that’s what these kids are really interested in,” Dunston said. “They’re interested in their playing time, they’re interested in building a relationship with the head coach, but there is that money aspect.”

Until SB 187 becomes law and Ohio State can go full-steam ahead with NIL rules in place, it’s doing what it can to educate current student-athletes so they can capitalize on potential possibilities.

Smith added he’d like to see student-athletes undertake opportunities within their fields of interest. For example, he said the department will try and educate players in the science field to look at partnerships in the science field or the fashion design industry to pursue possibilities in fashion design.

He said while NIL may present a chance at monetary compensation in the near-term, student-athletes should consider their future dollars as well, and that the variety of businesses in central Ohio is advantageous.

Ohio State anticipates even the media could impact and sway student-athletes to go the Buckeyes’ way given the vast reach of news outlets covering the university.

Ohio State has long hinged on its on-field successes when pitching to student-athletes. Perhaps soon the Buckeyes can talk up their shiny medals and trophies in addition to some coin from NIL partnerships if — and when — they arise.

“The core media that covers this program is as large as anywhere in the country,” Ohio State spokesperson Jerry Emig said. “Coupled with the corporate industry that we have here in Columbus, Ohio, and the social media presence and clout that this program has and commands, it all fits into the package that’s going to enable Ohio State and our student-athletes to prosper in this NIL world.”