For the first time in the university’s history, Ohio State will close Friday to observe Juneteenth.

University President Kristina M. Johnson announced the closure in a universitywide email Thursday after President Joe Biden signed a bill to establish Juneteenth National Independence Day as a federal holiday earlier in the day.

“Thank you, Buckeyes, for your continuing commitment to inclusive excellence,” Johnson said in the email. “Let’s take this opportunity to join together, learn from one another and honor this historic day.”

Juneteenth is a Black cultural holiday in the United States commemorating the day slaves were freed. The holiday was first celebrated in Galveston, Texas, after federal troops led by General Granger arrived in the spring of 1865 to ensure that all remaining enslaved people were freed — just over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Johnson stated all employees will be paid for the holiday and all other university holiday procedures will be followed “in accordance with university policy and in keeping with our focus on advancing diversity and inclusion across our campuses.”

More information regarding classes, advising or other academic issues will be posted to the Office of Academic Affairs website, Johnson stated. Information related to employees and administrative issues can be found here.

Johnson stated individuals can visit the Office of Diversity and Inclusion website to explore Juneteenth events hosted by the university.

In Columbus, the Black Liberation Movement Central Ohio will hold a Juneteenth Jubilee in Goodale Park from 1-6 p.m. featuring Black culture, excellence, music, dance, food and more, according to its website.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement Thursday most state offices will also be closed Friday. Employees will have the day off, with exceptions for some such as hospital and public safety workers.