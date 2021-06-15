After over a year of empty rooms, the Ohio Union is now accepting requests for events and meeting reservations this fall.

Rooms are available through the online space request tool. Alternatively, users can call the event reservations team at 614-292-5200 or visit the Ohio Union Administrative Office to check availability and book spaces, according to the Union’s website.

Larger spaces like the Archie M. Griffin Ballroom, US Bank Conference Theater and Potter Plaza must be booked through the event reservations team.

Student organizations looking to request recurring meeting space in the Union must complete a space use agreement, according to the website. The organization’s president, treasurer and advisor must review and sign the document via DocuSign.

Ohio State removed its mask mandate and social distancing guidelines Wednesday, no longer requiring fully vaccinated people to wear a mask indoors or social distance on any Ohio State campus.

All spaces managed by the Ohio Union will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state of Ohio and Ohio State guidelines for capacity, risk reduction and safety practices, according to the website.

Virtual scheduling for recurring fall meetings opens Tuesday, spring semester 2022 scheduling starts Sept. 15 and summer term 2022 starts Jan. 15. Students must submit their Space Use Agreement at least two weeks before the scheduling dates.

The university is not accepting classroom space requests for events, meetings or programs, according to the website. Student organizations can reserve outdoor space on campus using the Buckeye Event Network.

External organizations, university departments and registered student organizations can request promotional tables located on the first floor of the Union or outside on the West Plaza through the promotional space request form.

For further questions or concerns, email ohiounionevents@osu.edu or call the administrative office at 614-292-5200.