One person was robbed in the on-campus area Thursday night, prompting a safety notice by the Columbus Police.

The male victim, who is unaffiliated with Ohio State, was approached around 9:16 p.m. near Sullivant Hall by someone who threatened and demanded his money, according to the notice. The suspect stole the victim’s guitar and fled southbound on High Street. According to the notice, no weapons were shown and no injuries were reported.

Suspect details are limited. Anyone with information should contact University Police at 614-292-2121 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.