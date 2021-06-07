Scammers are targeting international students through government phone numbers, according to an alert from the Office of International Affairs Monday.

According to the alert, scammers call students using a Student Exchange Visitor Program Response Center number at 703-603-3400 or a Homeland Security Investigations office number at 757-441-6533 asking for their immigration information — including their Alien Registration Number or Form I-94 — and threatening deportation. The Student and Exchange Visitor Program is aware of the scam, the alert states.

Student and Exchange Visitor Program officials will never ask for personal information such as credit card numbers, bank information or financial information, according to the alert. If students receive calls in which threats or intimidation are present, they should hang up immediately.

The Office of International Affairs is the main point of contact regarding a student’s immigration status, according to the alert.

Victims of these scam calls should report them to the Homeland Security Investigations online tip line and can reach out to the Office of International Affairs at iss@osu.edu or 614-292-6101 with questions. Students can contact Ohio State Police at 614-292-2121 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

More information about potential scams is available on the Office of International Affairs website or U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services website.