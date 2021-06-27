Ohio State’s track and field program has been well-represented at the U.S. Olympics Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and now another member of the team has punched their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

Senior sprinter Anavia Battle finished third with a 21.95-second time in the 200-meter Olympic Trial Final Saturday night. 24-year-old Gabby Thomas finished first with a 21.61-second finish and 28-year-old Jenna Prandini finished second at 21.89.

Battle’s time breaks her previous personal-best — 22.28, which also is an Ohio State record — by over a quarter-second.

The Inkster, Michigan, native competed in both the outdoor 200- and 100-meter dashes after earning Big Ten Conference Outdoor Athlete of the Year for her conference-championship victories in each.

Battle is now the third-total and second-active member of the Buckeyes’ women’s track and field team to earn a spot in Tokyo, joining senior thrower Adelaide Aquilla and former 100-meter hurdler Christina Clemons.